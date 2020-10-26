BARRIE, ONT. -- For the third consecutive week, Simcoe Muskoka logged a significant surge in COVID-19 cases since Friday, the largest increase reported by the health unit since the pandemic started.

The health unit reported 55 new cases raising the region's total case count to 1,287.

Two more virus-related deaths were reported, raising the toll to 49.

Bradford and New Tecumseth topped the list with the most cases, both at 12, while Innisfil had nine and Barrie eight.

The remaining cases were recorded in Essa, Oro-Medonte, Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Tay, Tiny and Midland.

Four people who tested positive are in the hospital.

Ontario's Health Minister said Thanksgiving festivities affected the province's efforts to contain the virus's spread.

Ontario listed 851 new cases Monday, one day after a record-breaking daily count.