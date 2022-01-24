Simcoe Muskoka logs 466 COVID-19 cases since Friday, 8 new hospitalizations

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 466 COVID-19 cases since Friday, including eight new hospitalizations.

The health unit also reported five virus-related deaths, three Muskoka seniors and two from Simcoe County. It listed four as outbreak-related between Jan. 13 and Jan. 22.

Public health has reported 32 COVID-19 related deaths in January to date.

There are 3,780 lab-confirmed active COVID-19 cases in the region, including 49 infected residents in hospitals. Of those four are in intensive care.

The health unit posted 82 active outbreaks in institutions and congregated settings but no longer reports school outbreaks.

"To support ongoing monitoring and transparency related to COVID-19 impacts on schools, the Ministry of Education requires schools to monitor their own absenteeism rates and report on student and staff absences and school closures daily," the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit states on its website.

If absenteeism reaches higher than 30 per cent, schools will notify the health unit, but the numbers don't indicate if the absences are due to COVID-19.