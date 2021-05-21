BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 45 new COVID-19 cases Friday, plus one death related to the virus.

The health unit says a Simcoe County man between 65 and 79 died from complications after contracting COVID-19.

There are currently 584 active cases across the region, including 24 hospitalizations.

To date, 11,596 positive COVID-19 tests have been confirmed; of those, 4,329 were identified as variants of concern.

Simcoe Muskoka set a record number of vaccines administered on Thursday with nearly 6,500 as clinics prepare to ramp up over the three-day weekend.

On Thursday, the Ontario government announced it would start a tiered reopening plan once 60 per cent of adults had at least their first COVID-19 shot. Currently, the province says 58.5 per cent have had their vaccine.

Full information on the 3-step roadmap to reopening is available here.

local residents 18 and older are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine through the province's online booking system.

Additionally, the health unit created a same-day standby list to give out any unused vaccine doses at the end of each day. Eligible residents can register for the standby list by 8 a.m.

The health unit is working on a plan with local school boards to begin immunizing students 12 and up next month.

The health unit will not be reporting COVID-19 cases over the Victoria Day long weekend. It will update the region's case counts on Tuesday.