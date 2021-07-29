BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The latest infections are listed in Barrie (3), Wasaga Beach (2), and Georgian Bay (1).

Five of the cases are currently under investigation as public health tries to track down how each infected resident contracted the virus. One case in Wasaga Beach was community-acquired.

The positivity rate in Simcoe County sits at 0.4 per cent and 0 per cent in Muskoka compared to the provincial positivity rate of 0.9 per cent.

COVID-19 testing rates have stabilized to low levels not posted since last summer.

Still, experts caution things can change dramatically in the fall as temperatures dip. The expectation is the unvaccinated population will be most at risk and could spark a fourth wave.

"We still have a substantial proportion of our population that is unvaccinated," Dr. Charles Gardner said during a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The Ontario government set a benchmark of having 80 per cent of the population vaccinated with at least one dose before considering exiting Step 3.

Currently, 55 per cent of eligible Simcoe Muskoka residents are fully vaccinated.

The region's associate medical officer of health, Dr. Colin Lee, says the initial target of 80 per cent was "based on the Alpha variant" and not the highly contagious Delta variant.

"Therefore, if we do exit Step 3 using the current 80 per cent target, in order to prevent a fourth wave, we need to be prudent and not completely return to normal immediately," Lee said.

He advises residents to continue to follow safety measures.

"We would still need to retain some COVID precautions such as masking in indoor public spaces and caution around attending locations where physical distancing is difficult."

The local doctor points to the safety of the younger population. "We have to bear in mind that those under 12 years of age have not had a chance to be immunized and need to be protected."

SIMCOE MUSKOKA CLINICS

Residents with a vaccine appointment booked between Aug. 11 and Aug. 28 may have to reschedule as the health unit prepares to close its mass immunization clinics.

Reschedule your COVID-19 vaccine here.

Meanwhile, the health unit offers first and second shots with no appointment at various locations across the region.

T HURSDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic

29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm



Holly Community Centre

171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm



Canada Summit Centre

20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm



North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre

527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm



FRIDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic

29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm



Holly Community Centre

171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm



Canada Summit Centre

20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm



Collingwood Curling Club

250 Hume St.

10 am - 3 pm



Bob Fallis Arena

2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford

12 pm - 5 pm



SATURDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic

29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm



Holly Community Centre

171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm



Canada Summit Centre

20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm



Rotary Place Arena

100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm



Bob Fallis Arena

2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford

12 pm - 5 pm



SUNDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic

29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm



Innisfil Rec Centre

7315 Yonge Street

11 am - 5 pm



North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre

527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm



Rotary Place Arena

100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm