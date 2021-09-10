Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

Trudeau and O'Toole offer differing views on flags and reconciliation

A re-elected Liberal government would leave flags on federal buildings at half-mast until prompted by Indigenous communities, party leader Justin Trudeau said at a campaign stop on Friday, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole doubled down on his pledge to raise the flags, saying he would do so as a sign of commitment to reconciliation.

