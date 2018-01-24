

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Long-time Simcoe-Grey Conservative MP Kellie Leitch is quitting politics to return to life as a doctor.

Leitch announced on Wednesday that she wouldn’t seek re-election in 2019, and that she would continue to serve her constituents until then.

“My time in politics has been a genuine privilege, and I will always be thankful to the constituents of Simcoe-Grey for their tremendous support. I have concluded, however, that the time has come for me to serve in other ways, including as a surgeon and volunteer,” she said in a statement.

She says she wants to return to her roots as a paediatric orthopaedic surgeon. She has already planned a trip to Kumasi, Ghana to assist the group, Health Volunteers Overseas.

“I will be continuing my work on children’s charities focused on health and fitness, and as a volunteer supporting the efforts of the Conservative Party, its leader and its candidates.”

Leitch ran a failed bid to become the leader of the federal Conservative Party last year. She was criticized for her “Canadian Values” platform, which mimicked some of the attitudes that secured Donald Trump the presidency in the United States.

The platform included a test for immigrants to determine whether they understood and agreed with what she called Canadian values.

The next federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019.