Simcoe County woman celebrates first big lottery win

Joan Ackehurst, of Innisfil, Ont., holds her winning cheque at the OLG Prize Centre. (Supplied) Joan Ackehurst, of Innisfil, Ont., holds her winning cheque at the OLG Prize Centre. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver