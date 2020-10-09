BARRIE, ONT. -- Two more schools reported COVID-19 cases in Simcoe County.

St. Antoine Daniel Catholic Elementary School sent home a letter to parents on Thursday, notifying them an individual has tested positive for the virus.

The letter states the school is "taking necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus both in the school and in the community."

The school board is notifying parents by phone and email if the positive case directly impacts their child.

Tracking confirmed cases of COVID-19 in local schools

Pine River Elementary School has closed one classroom after a student or staff member tested positive for the virus.

Parents received a letter from the school confirming the diagnosis, saying that anyone who does not get a call or letter from the school is not considered at risk.

There are 15 schools in Simcoe County with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since reopening.