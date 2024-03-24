BARRIE
Barrie

    • Simcoe County's Jewish community celebrates the Purim holiday

    Children celebrating Purim Sunday morning at Chabad Innisfil in Innisfil, Ont on March 24, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Lang). Children celebrating Purim Sunday morning at Chabad Innisfil in Innisfil, Ont on March 24, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Lang).
    Share

    Sunday marked the Jewish holiday of Purim, and synagogues throughout Simcoe County hosted services and parties.

    The holiday is known as the most unique on the Jewish calendar, as children dress in costumes to commemorate it.

    Historically, the history of Purim is based on the survival of Jewish people, who survived a genocidal plot against them.

    In Innisfil, dozens of people gathered at the Chabad to listen to the ancient story of Purim and celebrate the holiday.

    The day’s festivities continued, with Chabad Innisfil and the Chabad Jewish Centre of Barrie both hosting Purim parties late Sunday afternoon.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News