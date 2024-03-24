Simcoe County's Jewish community celebrates the Purim holiday

Sunday marked the Jewish holiday of Purim, and synagogues throughout Simcoe County hosted services and parties.

The holiday is known as the most unique on the Jewish calendar, as children dress in costumes to commemorate it.

Historically, the history of Purim is based on the survival of Jewish people, who survived a genocidal plot against them.

In Innisfil, dozens of people gathered at the Chabad to listen to the ancient story of Purim and celebrate the holiday.

The day’s festivities continued, with Chabad Innisfil and the Chabad Jewish Centre of Barrie both hosting Purim parties late Sunday afternoon.