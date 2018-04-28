

CTV Barrie





The Simcoe County Museum partially reopened on Saturday morning, exactly one week after a fire tore through most of its galleries.

Members of the public were invited back inside today to enjoy the new section of the museum, as well as many of its heritage buildings.

Museum curator Kelley Swift Jones says officials managed to get those sections up and running faster than they previously anticipated.

Four of its galleries, however, will remain closed until lab results come back.

“Reopening the whole museum right back to normal with all of the displays exactly they were may take a few months, depending on the timing of contracting work. But the majority of the museum should be open by next weekend,” Swift Jones says.

Fire damage is estimated at 50-thousand dollars, including a number of exhibits from the First World War.

Construction was happening at the museum at the time of the fire. The cause is believed to be accidental. There were no injuries.