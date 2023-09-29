Simcoe County Indian community leaders urge unity as Canada-India tensions rise
Community leaders in Simcoe County's Indian community are calling for unity here at home and beyond as tensions between Canada and India continue to rise.
Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his government was investigating "credible allegations" that Indian government agents were linked to the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate in British Columbia, on June 18.
- Download the CTV News app free to get updates and alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
India has denied any role in the killing, calling the allegations absurd.
"On a personal level, it's happening between two countries that I love dearly," said Raj Sandhu, Deputy Mayor of Bradford West Gwillimbury. "When violence gets involved and innocent people start getting killed, that is not ok."
Sandhu said apart from the emotions, the Indian community in Bradford is united.
"We have a very good fabric here in town," Sandhu said. "Close family, type of gatherings and a close-knit community, we talk, but our relationship locally is still very strong. We are concerned, but it's not affecting us as two communities in town."
However, Indian Canadians wanting to visit the country are still caught in the middle in more ways than one.
Visa processing has been suspended for travel to and from India, impacting several people in Simcoe County.
"I know a couple of people in the community who are actually having vacations planned to India," said Anupam Srivastava, a leader within Bradford's Indian Community group. "It seems to be in limbo at the moment."
Srivastava helps to put together festivals and events in Bradford for the greater community and echos Dep. Mayor Sandhu's message of unity and togetherness.
"Practice the philosophy of unity and diversity," he urged. "Love for one, love for all."
In Barrie, the local Indian Association said visa issues have also been noticed, but overall, the community is holding together in unison.
"We want the same thing, peace, prosperity, unity," said Shakir Baramare, the association's president. "We have to choose the path of understanding, empathy, collaboration."
At Georgian College, International students make up a large contingent of its student base, with a more significant portion of those from India.
"Our focus, as always, is supporting our students, no matter where they are from in the world and making sure they feel safe while they work and study at Georgian," said Georgian College in a statement.
"We support all our students and employees and offer year-round mental health and well-being supports that are free and confidential. We also have experiences, programming and support that encourage cross-cultural learning to strengthen understanding and a sense of belonging."
Sandhu, Srivastava and Baramare added that anyone with questions or concerns can always contact them to seek help.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted in Las Vegas on murder charge
A man who prosecutors say ordered the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested and charged with murder Friday in a long-awaited breakthrough in one of hip-hop's most enduring mysteries.
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
A bail bondsman charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others in the Georgia election interference case pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges on Friday, becoming the first defendant to accept a plea deal with prosecutors.
Walking just this much more per day can lower your blood pressure: study
A new study finds walking an additional 3,000 steps per day can significantly reduce high blood pressure in older adults with hypertension.
Defence minister insists $1B spending reduction is not a budget cut
The country's top soldier and outside experts say that finding almost $1 billion in savings in the Department of National Defence budget will affect the Armed Forces' capabilities, although the defence minister insisted Friday the budget is not being cut.
Here is how the Blue Jays can clinch a playoff spot tonight
The Toronto Blue Jays could clinch a playoff spot for the second straight season as soon as tonight.
Toronto family shocked they have to rip out $20K synthetic grass putting green
A Scarborough family said they were shocked to get a notice from the City of Toronto that the artificial grass in their backyard, including a putting green, will have to be ripped out.
Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh
For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.
Man deliberately drives into a home and crashes into a police station in New Jersey, police say
A New Jersey man deliberately drove his SUV into a home and the offices of a municipal police department last week, authorities announced Friday.
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Atlantic
-
'We are sorry': Newfoundland and Labrador makes first apology for residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey made a solemn apology today to survivors of residential schools in southern Labrador.
-
Pharmacists moving to N.S. to work frustrated by red tape 'roadblocks' and licensing delays
Joshua Ghiringhelli is still be waiting to be fully licensed as a pharmacist in Nova Scotia almost a year after he moved to the picturesque rural community of Boutillier’s Point.
-
‘I’m here alone’: international student determined to get her life back
Every homeless person has a different story, no matter where they come from, and that is no different for Dianne Munnings from the Bahamas.
Montreal
-
Hundreds march through Montreal to demand action on climate change
Hundreds of protestors marched through the streets of Montreal Friday afternoon to denounce the government’s response to climate change.
-
Young Ukrainian hockey players finally get their day in a Quebec classroom
It's been a long wait, but six Ukrainian students who arrived in Quebec City to start school last month are finally in a classroom. The teenagers have been waiting for the education ministry to issue their eligibility certificates so they can study in English as they requested.
-
Indigenous daycare, Verdun schools mark Truth and Reconciliation Day
An Indigenous daycare and schools in Verdun took part in a walk Friday morning to mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Ottawa
-
Trillium Line launch delayed until spring 2024
Passengers will not be boarding the Trillium Line until the spring of 2024, as construction continues on the new north-south light-rail transit line between Bayview Station and Riverside South.
-
Ottawa parkway officially renamed Kichi Zibi Mikan
The National Capital Commission held a ceremony to unveil the new sign for the Kichi Zībī Mīkan on Friday ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's minimum wage increase on Oct. 1
The lowest-paid workers in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will receive a $1.05 an hour pay bump this weekend.
Toronto
-
Here is how the Blue Jays can clinch a playoff spot tonight
The Toronto Blue Jays could clinch a playoff spot for the second straight season as soon as tonight.
-
One of the last 'hold-out' properties in this midtown Toronto neighbourhood sells $1M over asking
An orphaned burgundy brick house sitting in the shadow of a midtown Toronto tower – one of the area’s last hold-out properties – sold for more than one million over asking this month.
-
Mayor of Pickering responds to councillor's 'modern-day slave' comments
The mayor of Pickering is speaking out against city councillor Lisa Robinson (Ward 1), who recently made headlines for calling herself a “modern-day slave” after having her pay suspended for one month due to bullying allegations.
Kitchener
-
'Still so many questions': Arrest in Joshua Tarnue murder case brings mixed emotions for family, friends
The family and friends of Joshua Tarnue are left with questions following new police developments in the murder case.
-
Here's what's happening around Waterloo Region for Truth and Reconciliation Day
A number of events are being organized around Waterloo Region to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday Sept. 30.
-
Province reveals bridge designs as part of long-delayed Hwy. 7 expansion
A major development in a local infrastructure project has been unveiled by the province.
London
-
Suspect flees from police after uttering death threats, prompts 'code silver' at University Hospital
It was a tense night for police and hospital workers after a Norfolk County man who fled from police after uttering death threats attended a London, Ont. hospital, prompting a code silver situation.
-
'Your tip could make a difference': Owen Sound police, OPP renew appeal to public for information in restaurateur's homicide
Nearly six weeks after a violent assault claimed the life of a beloved restauranteur in Owen Sound, Ont., police are once again appealing to the public for information that could help crack the case.
-
Outrage in Sarnia, Ont. as alleged senior attacker arrested
Sarnia police have arrested a man after a violent attack nearly three months ago left an 81-year-old senior with 'life-altering injuries.'
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Worker who died at Cote Gold Mine in Gogama was found unconscious
A worker who was found unconscious Friday at the Cote Gold Mine site in Gogama has died, officials said Friday.
-
Week-long search for Bracebridge man ends in tragedy
The man at the centre of a massive police search this week in Bracebridge has been found dead.
-
Critical shortage of ER doctors in North Bay
The North Bay Regional Health Centre said Friday that a critical shortage of emergency room doctors means longer wait times for less urgent cases.
Windsor
-
DNA evidence helps in decade-old robbery and assault
The Windsor Police Service has charged a suspect in a decade-old robbery and assault thanks to DNA evidence.
-
Steady flow of Chatham-Kent residents take advantage of free bottled water, to spare them boiling
A boil water advisory has been in place for Tilbury and Wheatley residents since Sept. 13.
-
'We can’t have reconciliation until we have the truth': Windsor honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Several events are taking place around Windsor-Essex to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation along with Orange Shirt Day on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Calgary
-
Dog attack leaves pregnant woman injured and her dog dead; city scant on details
What started as a routine walk with her dog in the northeast Calgary community of Rundle on Sept. 17 quickly turned into an ordeal Aman Lamoureux will never forget.
-
Calgary panel begins work to address public safety concerns downtown
A committee of experts tasked by the City of Calgary with providing downtown public safety recommendations is now beginning work on finding solutions to address addictions issues, housing concerns and crime.
-
Tyson Galloway named 31st captain in Hitmen history
Tyson Galloway was named the 31st captain in team history by the Calgary Hitmen Friday, as the WHL squad announced its leadership group for the upcoming 20233-24 season.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police officer faces assault charges
A Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officer is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents.
-
Saskatoon woman slashed twice in confrontation with machete-wielding youth
A Saskatoon woman is recovering after a harrowing incident in front of a city library in September.
-
Sask. promotes sports affordability program ahead of fall, winter
Saskatchewan's premier spent part of the morning in Saskatoon promoting a pre-existing affordability program that aims to keep children active.
Edmonton
-
Here's how Edmontonians honoured the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
From a new garden on the Alberta Legislature Grounds to several displays of drumming and dancing – people in Edmonton and area began Friday more than a dozen events for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'Criminal harassment': Edmonton police issue warning about man released with conditions
A 39-year-old man who was recently released from jail with court-issued conditions was the subject of a public warning by Edmonton police on Friday.
-
Alberta says first steps to reform provincial health delivery system coming this fall
Premier Danielle Smith says the first steps are coming this fall to reconfigure Alberta’s health delivery system — a plan the Opposition calls a recipe for more chaos from a government fresh off turning lab testing into a debacle.
Vancouver
-
Renter was entitled to move out after being told she would have to share a shower, B.C. tribunal rules
A woman who was surprised by the news that she would be sharing the shower in a suite she rented was justified in moving out immediately, B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ruled.
-
Metro Vancouver strikes task force to study options for completing wastewater plant amid surging costs
Nearly two years after it cancelled its contract with the company it had hired to build a new wastewater treatment plant on the North Shore, Metro Vancouver is forming a task force to review its options for completing the unfinished project.
-
Multiple assault charges laid after driver strikes pedestrians in Surrey
A man has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after allegedly hitting two people with his vehicle in Surrey.