

CTV Barrie





A group of 17 coworkers from Simcoe County have won $1 million on Lotto 6/49.

The group won the guaranteed $1 million prize draw from the September 9, 2017 draw. They also won $2 on its Encore selection

“We have been playing the lottery together as a group for approximately six years,” said group leader Trevor Dorion.

Dorion checked their ticket using the OLG Lottery app. When he saw they had won big, he took the ticket to the store to validate it.

“The next thing I knew, I got a phone call from OLG confirming the amount we had won,” he said.

Dorion was excited to share the news about their big win with his coworkers.

“Winning this prize feels great and allows us to make purchases that we could not make before,” said Dorion.

The group will continue to play the lottery together.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Main Street in Penetanguishene.