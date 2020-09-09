BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) welcomes students back Thursday after devoting a little extra time this week to prepare with all the changes.

SMCDSB's Pauline Stevenson said they expect 17,500 students to gradually return to class starting tomorrow, with all students back by Monday. Stevenson said the board is confident students will adjust to all the changes.

"What we know about kids is that they're extremely resilient and adaptable," Stevenson said. "They are going to get accustomed to these new routines really quickly, we believe."

Kindergarten teacher Nina Mottershall said safety protocols are in place to keep the youngest of students safe. "Each student in kindergarten is going to have their own bucket of toys and math literature and language activities specially designed specifically for them in their program."

Simcoe County Catholic schools staggered start:

Thursday - SR Kindergarten to grade 3 and Grade 9 students will return

Friday - Grades 4 to 6 and Grade 10 students will join the Kindergarten to Grade 3 and Grade 9 students

Monday - All students will be in class

The remote learning classes will begin on Monday, with an estimated 4,500 students participating.