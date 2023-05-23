Shots fired during attempted home invasion in Keswick

Police in York Region are investigating reports two men fired shots at a Keswick residence while trying to gain entry.

York Regional Police say they were called to the house on Lake Drive South shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday for two men attempting a home invasion.

Police say the suspects, who wore masks and black clothing, couldn't get in and fled on foot before officers arrived.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

The investigation is ongoing, with police asking for information, including surveillance and dash cam footage of the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.