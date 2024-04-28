Orillia marks annual Day of Mourning to remember lives lost, injured at work

A solemn occasion to mark the lives lost and workers injured on the job took place in Orillia on Sunday.

Together with communities across Simcoe County and the Country, the City marked its annual Day of Mourning, dedicated to workers across Canada who died, were seriously injured, or became ill on the job.

"We know that every year in Ontario, there are more than 200 fatalities in workplaces," said Mike De Rose, North Simcoe and Muskoka District Labour Council (NSMDLC) President. "That number is stubbornly high and hasn't seemed to dip below that 200 mark in a number of years."

This year, the ceremony was held at Tudhope Park, and Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac, among others, spoke about the importance of workplace safety.

Over the last several years, the NSMDLC has offered free or low-cost Health and Safety training to all workers in the region. There has been an increase in that period, especially among young workers and those who work precarious or part-time.

The Day of Mourning Act became an official Federally marked day in 1991. In 2017, the NSMDLC erected a monument in Tudhope Park to keep workers' health and safety at the forefront of all workers' minds.