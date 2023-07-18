Shots fired at night woke up a Keswick neighbourhood

Shots fired in the dead of night woke neighbours on Valleo Street in Keswick.

York Regional Police received a call at 2:35 a.m. Monday saying that gunshots had been heard on Danny Wheeler Boulevard near the south end of Valleo Street.

There were also reports of people yelling and vehicles driving at high rates of speed at the time.

Although neighbours said the shots occurred at 1:55 a.m., police weren't called for another 40 minutes.

"People in the immediate vicinity had no information for us," Sgt. Clint Whitney said.

However, bullets were found in a house, and two cars parked in one of the driveways, he said.

"There was evidence of gunshots," he said.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to public safety. However, they urge any witnesses who have not spoken with police to come forward.

Anyone with information about this crime, or a video recording from the area around the time, such as from a vehicle dash cam, cell phone or security system, is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7341.

Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online