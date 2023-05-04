Shared woodworking studio in Barrie looking to grow interest in skilled trades

A Barrie entrepreneur with years of experience in the skilled trades wants to expand interest in woodworking with his new business.

Sean Livingston is one of the faces behind Framework Studios, a business Livingston says is a unique offering in Barrie. Along with his colleague, he is opening Framework Studios, a membership-based shared woodworking studio.

His cabinet business started to outgrow its space, so they have opened up a larger facility with enough space to open it up to other people throughout the community interested in the craft of woodworking.

"Now that we're at a point in our professional careers where we can give that opportunity to all those other small businesses out there, starting off in their garages or their basements, giving them the space and the machines they need to succeed at what they do it's really rewarding," Livingston said.

The space will be open to everyone from beginners to more advanced woodworkers. There will be different options, including day-use as well as monthly plans.

Livingston said part of the motivation is increasing interest in what he considers a dying trade.

"There's just not enough of us, and I feel that the generation growing up isn't as inclined to want to take on these trades jobs as the generation before us, so that's where we come in," Livingston said. "We're trying to make it fun and accessible for everyone coming up into the industry to give them the bug so they can go on and pursue their own professional careers in the field."

In addition to offering the tools and space required for woodworking, classes will be made available. The entrepreneurs have also contacted school board officials and are planning to host summer camps starting in a few months to spur interest amongst a younger generation.

"We're really trying to engage with those youth and get them hooked and show them that you can have a successful career in woodworking," said Livingston. "It's not just all computers and bitcoins. You can make a decent living and have fun doing it in a craft such as woodworking."

