BARRIE
Barrie

    • Sexual assault at Barrie hotel under investigation

    Suspect linked to an Human Trafficking investigation in Barrie on April, 15, 2024. (Barrie Police) Suspect linked to an Human Trafficking investigation in Barrie on April, 15, 2024. (Barrie Police)
    Share

    A sex-trade worker was allegedly violently assaulted at a Barrie hotel.

    The Barrie Police Service Human Trafficking Unit were called after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a man she had met through a texting app.

    Four days later, a 29-year-old male was arrested in Melancthon, Ont., and charged with aggravated assault and assault by choking. He was held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

    Barrie Police Service Human Trafficking Unit believe that there may be further victims who have possibly had similar interactions with the man they believe is responsible for this incident.

    If anyone recognizes the accused and wants to report an incident to police, please contact the Barrie Police Service Human Trafficking Unit at 705-725-7025, extension 2170 or 2646.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News