Sexual assault at Barrie hotel under investigation

A sex-trade worker was allegedly violently assaulted at a Barrie hotel.

The Barrie Police Service Human Trafficking Unit were called after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a man she had met through a texting app.

Four days later, a 29-year-old male was arrested in Melancthon, Ont., and charged with aggravated assault and assault by choking. He was held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Barrie Police Service Human Trafficking Unit believe that there may be further victims who have possibly had similar interactions with the man they believe is responsible for this incident.

If anyone recognizes the accused and wants to report an incident to police, please contact the Barrie Police Service Human Trafficking Unit at 705-725-7025, extension 2170 or 2646.