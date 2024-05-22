BARRIE
Barrie

    • Severe thunderstorm warning with winds topping 100km/h: Here's where and when

    Severe thunderstorms could roll into central Ontario on Wednesday, with 100 kilometres per hour winds that could produce a tornado.

    Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Barrie, Collingwood, Midland and Orillia, noting conditions are favourable for the wicked weather to begin in the afternoon and last through the evening.

    The weather agency warns the storm could also produce torrential rain and toonie-sized hail.

    Environment Canada states that large hail can cause property damage and injury.

    As a cold front moves through the region on Wednesday, the agency says the main threats are strong wind gusts and hail; "however, a tornado will also be possible."

    "Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," Environment Canada noted in the weather watch.

