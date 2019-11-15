Several ski resorts have opened across the region marking an early start to the season for winter enthusiasts.

Horseshoe Resort set a record opening date on Wednesday and Blue Mountain opened 10 days earlier than ever before on Friday.

Here is a list of resorts open this weekend:

Mount St. Louis Moonstone

Lakeridge Ski Resort

Scenic Caves Nordic

Highlands Nordic

