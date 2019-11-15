Featured
Several ski resorts open this weekend
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 2:35PM EST
Several ski resorts have opened across the region marking an early start to the season for winter enthusiasts.
Horseshoe Resort set a record opening date on Wednesday and Blue Mountain opened 10 days earlier than ever before on Friday.
Here is a list of resorts open this weekend:
- Mount St. Louis Moonstone
- Lakeridge Ski Resort
- Scenic Caves Nordic
- Highlands Nordic
