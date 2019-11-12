As snow blankets the region, winter enthusiasts anxiously await the start to the season on the slopes.

They won't have to wait long.

Thanks to Mother Nature, two ski resorts will open this week.

Horseshoe Resort will mark its earliest opening ever at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, two days earlier than last year.

The resort is offering early bird season passes until November 17 to celebrate the opening.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone will also open early for the season on Friday.

The hills at both resorts are operating on limited days and hours at this point, check the websites before venturing out.

Many other resorts across Ontario are busy making snow to prepare for opening dates.

The hills at Blue Mountain have never opened earlier than November 25.