Blue Mountain Resort announced its earliest opening ever.

The recent snow along with the cold temperatures have made it possible for the resort to open on Friday.

Blue Mountain has never opened earlier than Nov. 25th. Last year, the hills opened on Nov. 30th.

The resort announced on Thursday the Silver Bullet high-speed six person chairlift will be operational with access to two runs.

Ski season began at Horseshoe Resort on Wednesday, marking its own opening record by two days.

Winter enthusiasts will also be able to hit the slopes at Mount St. Louis Moonstone on Friday.

The hills will operate on limited days and times to start the season, check websites before heading out.

Several other resorts across the region are busy making snow preparing to open to the public for the much-anticipated ski season.