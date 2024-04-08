BARRIE
Barrie

    • Seven individuals arrested after police seize thousands in stolen goods: YRP

    Police display items allegedly stolen on various occasions from retail stores in East Gwillimbury, Ont. (Source: York Regional Police) Police display items allegedly stolen on various occasions from retail stores in East Gwillimbury, Ont. (Source: York Regional Police)
    Seven people face charges after police say thousands of dollars worth of stolen property was recovered in York Region.

    An investigation was launched in mid-February after police received calls about several thefts by the same woman at a pharmacy in Newmarket.

    Police say the suspect stole personal hygiene and cosmetic products from the store in the area of Yonge Street and Mulock Drive on three different occasions.

    Late last week, York Regional Police investigators executed a search warrant at a home in East Gwillimbury and allegedly seized $22,000 worth of stolen goods.

    According to the police service, Barrie police were trying to track down one of the accused, a 39-year-old from East Gwillimbury, in connection with a theft in the city.

    The investigation is ongoing.

