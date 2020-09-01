BARRIE, ONT. -- Service Barrie will reopen to provide in-person services to the public next week.

The office located on the first floor of city hall provides services such as parking pass purchases, garbage tags, and transit passes.

Certain services, like business or marriage licenses, will only be available by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The city will reopen the Service Barrie office on Tues., Sept. 8.

Barrie residents can still access the online options for city services on the city's website.