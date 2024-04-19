Serious rollover on Highway 400 sends mother to hospital
A car rolled over several times on Highway 400 before it came to rest upside down in a ditch Friday.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the two-car collision occured in the southbound lanes at Innisfil Beach Road after police say one car was reportedly being driven erratically.
CTV has been told ramps have been closed to the highway to allow air ambulance ORNGE to land on the highway.
A woman and child in one of the vehicles were not airlifted to Toronto, however, the mother was transferred to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police say the second driver remained at the scene.
Highway 400 traffic is backed up as emergency crews investigated, however it is expected to be opened around 10 a.m.
