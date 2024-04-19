BARRIE
Barrie

    • Serious rollover on Highway 400 sends mother to hospital

    A driver rolled their car on Highway 400 southbound near Innisfil early Fri., April 19, 2024. A driver rolled their car on Highway 400 southbound near Innisfil early Fri., April 19, 2024.
    Share

    A car rolled over several times on Highway 400 before it came to rest upside down in a ditch Friday.

    Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the two-car collision occured in the southbound lanes at Innisfil Beach Road after police say one car was reportedly being driven erratically.

    CTV has been told ramps have been closed to the highway to allow air ambulance ORNGE to land on the highway.

    A woman and child in one of the vehicles were not airlifted to Toronto, however, the mother was transferred to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

    Police say the second driver remained at the scene.

    Highway 400 traffic is backed up as emergency crews investigated, however it is expected to be opened around 10 a.m.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News