Serious multi-vehicle collision in Caledon under investigation

Police in Caledon closed a section of Highway 10 after a serious three-vehicle collision.

The crash happened on Highway 10, near Boston Mills Road, just after 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the three drivers were was taken to hospital with injuries, including one who was airlifted.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, according to police.

Highway 10 was closed from Olde Base Line Road to King Street for the investigation but reopened about five hours later.