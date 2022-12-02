Serious crash in Barrie results in impaired driving charge for local woman

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. to dismiss charges against Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver