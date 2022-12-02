Serious crash in Barrie results in impaired driving charge for local woman

A woman faces impaired driving charges following a collision that seriously injured multiple people at Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East in Barrie Thursday evening.

Police say the driver was travelling south on Bayview Drive when she hit three pedestrians at the intersection, and collided with two other vehicles.

Two of the three pedestrians who were struck were airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre, one with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics took the third pedestrian to a local hospital.

The occupants of the vehicles hit were not harmed.

Police say the 32-year-old driver was arrested at the scene. She faces three charges of impaired operation causing bodily harm, and was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators ask witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage of the crash to contact police at 705-725-7025.