Sentencing for former Barrie Subway manager guilty of sex crimes unexpected adjournment brings victim's families to tears

Families awaiting the sentencing of a former Barrie restaurant manager who pleaded guilty to six counts of sex crimes involving girls who worked for him were left in tears at the courthouse Friday following an unexpected adjournment.

Stephen Lemmond, who turns 50 in October, entered the courtroom in a wheelchair and handcuffs.

He was set to be sentenced by Justice Edward Carlton following a sentencing hearing earlier this month during which the court heard victim impact statements from several of the young women whom Lemmond admitted to sexually assaulting at work over several years.

Lemmond's family owned two south Barrie Subway restaurant franchise locations. He managed both franchises, which have since been sold.

A publication ban protects the names of the complainants; however, several girls recounted their experience in interviews with CTV News in 2021.

Lemmond was arrested and charged in July 2021 and had been out on bail until earlier this month.

He was found guilty following a plea to charges including sexual assault and exploitation of six victims - four of whom were under 18 when they worked for him.

Earlier this month, the victims described the anxiety, torture and fear they experience to this day as a result of Lemmond's actions.

With Lemmond present, one victim told the court, "I'm in fear to live in a world where you walk freely."

She described suffering panic attacks and several suicide attempts, telling the court Lemmond robbed her of her innocence, future, and joy to live.

One victim's family member said, "This man is a monster. He was sexually terrorizing these girls."

Several victims said Lemmond threatened them not to tell anyone and warned them he knew dangerous people who could hurt them if they did.

He also gave some victims consent forms to sign.

Crown Attorney Indy Kandola has asked for Lemmond to be sentenced to eight years behind bars.

"Make no mistake, your Honour, Mr. Lemmond is a predator, a child predator and a coward," Kandola told Justice Carlton during the Aug. 8 hearing.

Lemmond's lawyer, Andrew Perrin, who did not appear in court Friday as scheduled, had previously asked his client be sentenced to between five to seven years.