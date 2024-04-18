BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person injured in collision with transport truck on Hwy 12

    File image. File image.
    Emergency crews freed one person trapped in their vehicle after a collision involving a transport truck on Highway 12 in Orillia Thursday afternoon.

    Police have the highway closed between Gill Street and Atherley Road.

    Orillia's fire chief says the person was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

    Emergency crews remain at the scene.

     

    This is a developing situation. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.

