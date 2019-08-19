

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Emergency crews are searching for a missing man after a boating incident in Huntsville on Monday.

Provincial police officers are at the scene and are said to have taken the lead in the search at Peninsula Lake near Deerhurst Resort.

OPP says a woman, child and the missing man were all in a boat when the father and his nine-year-old boy ended up in the water. Police say the mother called 911.

Crews were able to rescue the boy who is said to be uninjured.

The OPP helicopter is assisting in the search that police say will continue until dark.

Police say it is very much a search and rescue mission.