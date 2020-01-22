BARRIE -- Ontario's public elementary teachers say they will be carrying their rotating strikes into a second week.

Locally, the strike set for Monday by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will hit Simcoe County and Penetanguishene Protestant Separate school boards.

This includes all before and after school programs.

The school board suggests parents contact their provider to find out about full-day child care held at SCDSB schools on Monday.

ETFO represents permanent elementary teachers, occasional elementary teachers and designated early childhood educators (DECEs) in Simcoe County, and 83,000 members province-wide.

The walkout announcement for Monday comes just one day after Simcoe County secondary school and Catholic elementary school teachers walked off the job.

The school board sent a notice on Tuesday to alert parents that due to the ongoing work-to-rule campaign, report cards would not be completed. The progress reports were scheduled to be distributed to parents on February 14.

Elementary school teachers ⁦@SCDSB_Schools⁩ will be going on strike Monday - after the school board announced last night report cards will not be going home because of the ongoing labour dispute ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/PMGitcMTM9 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) January 22, 2020

Union president Sam Hammond says government negotiators haven't been back to the table in weeks. "It is now 34 days since ETFO's last bargaining session on December 19, 2019."

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has framed compensation as the sticking point in negotiations with all of the major teachers' unions, but Hammond says that isn't the case.

"There has been very little discussion about educator wages despite Minister Lecce's pronouncements that our strike action is about money," Hammond states.

All of Ontario's four major teachers' unions are engaging in some form of job action during a contentious round of contract talks for the first time in two decades, as key issues include larger class sizes and mandatory online courses.

All SCDSB secondary schools and adult learning centres will remain open to students on Monday, including Elmvale District High School and Stayner Collegiate Institute, which will only be closed to grade 7 and 8 students.

- With files from The Canadian Press