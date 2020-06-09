BARRIE, ONT. -- Visitors are finally able to enjoy walking along Sauble Beach since it reopened today, but a stroll is all that is permitted.

South Bruce Peninsula reopened all of its parks and beaches on Tuesday, with several restrictions.

Mayor Janice Jackson said the beach is open for walking and swimming while sitting, sunbathing, parking and playing on the beach are prohibited.

Jackson called today a "soft opening," admitting she is concerned about a possible influx of up to 80-thousand people to the area as the Canada Day long weekend approaches.

Mayor Jackson said the new rules would be strictly enforced.

She also pointed out that high water levels had reduced the beach area significantly since last season.