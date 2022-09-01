Sarah Freemark joins CTV News Barrie as anchor of 6 o'clock newscast
CTV News Barrie welcomes its new anchor for our flagship newscast, CTV News at 6, Sarah Freemark.
"CTV Barrie is a long-standing station with deep ties to the community, and I am excited to not only work with the team but also get to know the city and its people," she says.
Sarah has been settling into life in Simcoe County over the past two weeks.
"I have been exploring Barrie and Southern Ontario, and so far, I've taken advantage of the great golf courses in the area – both beautiful and perpetually frustrating, as golf can be," she says. "And on those wonderfully hot and sunny days, you'll likely find me splashing around in Lake Simcoe to cool off. It's been a while since I lived in a city with such a beautiful waterfront."
The Renfrew, Ont. native attended Seneca College in Toronto and graduated with a high honours broadcast journalism diploma.
She has done a lot of travelling, holding various broadcasting positions.
"During my 16 years in broadcasting, I've had the chance to work across the country and internationally, but there's something about Ontario that keeps me coming back.
The people, the climate, the community. My family is very important to me, so I often return to my small-town Ottawa Valley roots to surround myself with the people who unconditionally support me."
Sarah spent eight years with CTV Morning Live Ottawa.
"I put a lot of importance on shedding light on the city and surrounding towns, as there's so much to offer," she says. "I believe in the importance of volunteer work and connecting with the people and places that make it home.
Before moving to Barrie, she worked with the team at CTV Northern Ontario, where she co-anchored the newscast at six and anchored the late news in Sudbury.
Sarah slides into her new position on the anchor desk for CTV News at 6 on Sept. 6.
