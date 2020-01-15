Same officer charges two drivers with stunt driving along same road
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 2:43PM EST
Two motorists were charged with stunt driving on Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 on County Road 50. (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE -- The same officer charged two people with stunt driving along the same road on Wednesday morning.
The OPP officer stopped one vehicle travelling 139km/h along County Road 50 in Adjala-Tosorontio and another going 152km/h in the 80km/h zone, police say.
Both were handed a seven-day licence suspension and had their vehicles impounded.
"Please slow down," tweeted the OPP following the incidents.