BARRIE -- The same officer charged two people with stunt driving along the same road on Wednesday morning.

The OPP officer stopped one vehicle travelling 139km/h along County Road 50 in Adjala-Tosorontio and another going 152km/h in the 80km/h zone, police say.

Both were handed a seven-day licence suspension and had their vehicles impounded.

"Please slow down," tweeted the OPP following the incidents.