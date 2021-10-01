RVH vaccine clinic remaining open for walk-ins until end of the year

Barrie, Ont. -

Barrie's RVH Sperling Drive COVID-19 immunization clinic will remain open three days a week for the remainder of the year for walk-ins.

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) clinic has administered about 190,000 doses in the 10 months it's been open.

"If you need a first or second dose of your vaccine, we're here for you at Sperling Drive," said clinic manager Amy Wardell.

Wardell noted first dose demand rose about 30 per cent at the clinic since the province mandated vaccine certificates for some non-essential businesses, like restaurants, bars, movie theatres, casinos, fitness centres and arenas.

Complete information on Ontario's vaccine certificate program, including how to get yours, is available here.

"We have seen in an increase in our dose one clients since the vaccine passport was announced. We are here to talk to you if you're hesitant. We have experts who have been doing this for almost 10 months to help you through this decision," she added.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, about a quarter of Simcoe Muskoka residents between 18 and 29 are unwilling or unable to get a single dose of the vaccine.

The Sperling Drive clinic, which is currently vaccinating 150 to 160 people an hour, will be open Sundays from 10 a.m until 6 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. for walk-ins only.

It offers first and second Pfizer and Moderna doses throughout October and November.

Wardell said there are other options for those unable or hesitant to walk in for a shot.

"If you have mobility issues or an infant with you, you can drive up to our security guard booth. They'll let you park in an accessible parking spot, and someone will come and immunize you in your car," she said.

The COVID-19 testing clinic at Sperling Drive is also open seven days a week from 8 a.m until 8 p.m., with appointments booked on the hospital's website.

OTHER CLINICS OPEN

Additionally, the health unit has several pop-up walk-in clinics offering first and second doses at various locations.

Sat., Oct. 2

Midland Marina/Town Dock (GO-VAXX Bus, Pfizer only)

165 King St., Midland

9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.



Penetang Marina/Town Dock (GO-VAXX Bus, Pfizer only)

2 Main St., Penetanguishene

1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.



Thurs., Oct. 7

Barrie Public Library (Downtown)

60 Worsley St., Barrie

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.



Barrie Public Library (Painswick)

48 Dean Ave., Barrie

1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.



Sun., Oct. 10

Bracebridge SportsPlex (GO-VAXX Bus, Pfizer only)

110 Clearbrook Trail

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.



SMDHU Gravenhurst Office (GO-VAXX Bus, Pfizer only)

5 Pineridge Gate, Gravenhurst

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.



Wed., Oct. 13

École secondaire Roméo-Dallaire (GO-VAXX Bus, Pfizer only)

736 Essa Rd., Barrie

8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Sun., Oct. 17

Collingwood Home Hardware and Building Centre (GO-VAXX Bus, Pfizer only)

104 High St., Collingwood

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

All clinics are walk-in and do not require an appointment.