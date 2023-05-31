RVH extern program eases staffing strain while providing students hands-on experience

A unique program is helping ease the staffing strain at Simcoe County's largest hospital by giving students interested in the health care industry hands-on experience.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie has hired 116 nursing students and others in similar health care fields for its extern program.

"Everybody is benefitting from the extra hands where there aren't any," said Taylor Vaissair, RVH extern.

Clinical externs check vitals, deliver meals, keep patients company and help to expand a regional and provincial staffing crisis.

The program places externs in various departments and can lead to full-time positions.

"We have had lots of feedback, and that's given them a glimpse into hiring those clinical externs or earmarking those excelling," noted Stephanie Crampton, RVH professional practice and education manager.

So far, dozens of nursing and paramedic positions have been filled due to the program.