

CTV Barrie





Roxodus, the highly-anticipated four-day music festival, is scheduled to get underway in a little over a week but rumours hint that things may not be smooth sailing.

The festival is slated to happen at the Edenvale Aerodrome on July 11th.

More than a dozen trailers loaded with scaffolding and equipment have arrived, but work appears to be at a stand-still.

MF Live, the production company organizing the event, is promising an experience of a lifetime with several iconic bands performing.

On July 11th Nickelback will hit the stage along with Collective Soul and Big Wreck. July 12th will feature Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Billy Idol and Blondie. Kid Rock, Alice Cooper and Peter Frampton will perform on July 13th. And Aerosmith will headline the fourth and final day on July 14th along with Theory of a Deadman, Matthew Good and I Mother Earth.

MF Live would not offer a comment to CTV News on Tuesday on the status of the festival or whether it would be relocated as some rumours suggest.

CTV News spoke with an official with Burl's Creek Event Grounds who said, "There have been discussions with the organizers of Roxodus, but further details cannot be provided at this time."

If organizers are looking to move the music fest to Burl's Creek, they would need a special permit. Township officials say that would require all outside agencies to sign off before even being considered by council, and so far, no application has been made.

Clearview mayor, Doug Measures, says Roxodus has been fully approved to go ahead at the Aerodrome as initially planned. "They have absolutely met all of the requirements at this time. We are expecting them to continue that, as we have not been told any different at this time."

The Roxodus website still lists the Edenvale Aerodrome as the event location with the gates set to open in eight days.

For information on shuttles, accommodations and the full line up of bands click here.