BARRIE -- Simcoe Road 10, south of Highway 26 near Sunnidale Corners, was closed for several hours after a waste removal truck lost control and rolled over.

Clearview Fire crews were called to the scene around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The truck had rolled over onto the road, blocking it. Paramedics looked after the driver while fire crews dealt with the diesel fuel spill.

The driver was not injured. The road has since reopened.