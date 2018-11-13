After years in the making and three months on the road, ridership on the County of Simcoe’s new transit program is exceeding expectations.

“We were trying to be positive about it, but it’s certainly a pleasant surprise to be up 25 percent,” said David Parks, County of Simcoe.

The county anticipated 69-hundred people would utilize the new route, but it's closer to 85-hundred riding the new transit route from Midland and Penetanguishene to Elmvale, Georgian College and the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

“It shows there’s a need,” said Simcoe County Deputy Warden, Terry Dowdall.

Next year two new routes will run from Barrie to Orillia and Barrie to Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, and Stayner.

Routes are also planned for Midland and Penetanguishene to Orillia, and Alliston to Bradford.

The county plans to introduce the new routes over the next four years and is looking to add even more to the bus routes.