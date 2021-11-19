Resorts struggle to run at full capacity with worker shortages

Orillia, Ont. -

Fern Resort along the shores of Lake Couchiching in Orillia is operating at about 60 per cent this holiday season because of a staffing shortage.

After a successful summer season, the resort's owner said they, like many others, are treading carefully heading into the winter months.

"We are balancing out our occupancy with the amount of staff that we can employ," said Mark Downing.

While Downing admitted he would like to run at full capacity, he just can't find the staff.

"We stopped taking booking for Christmas a month ago," he said. "We've got the product here. We'd love to be able to give them that experience, and, of course, being closed down for last year, not being able to deliver on that product is tough as well."

The lack of workers is being felt right across the industry in Ontario.

"It's our biggest issue at this time," said Resorts of Ontario executive director Grace Sammut.

However, Sammut said the problem isn't a new one. "The pandemic exacerbated the issue."

Resorts of Ontario pointed to a drop in enrolment in hospitality schools and a need for policy change for foreign workers as factors.

Sammut mentioned that anyone looking for a summer getaway should consider booking now. She said there was no indication that staffing levels would improve for resorts come the warmer months.