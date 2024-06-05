Residents urged to secure garage access doors following $1,350 e-bike theft
Police are reminding homeowners to lock garage access doors after a theft involving an e-bike valued at over $1,350 was taken from a Barrie home.
Earlier this week, police responded to a break-in where a side garage door had been forcefully opened.
Police say the suspect entered the garage through the side door and left with an expensive e-bike.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
After the investigation, it was found that a deadbolt had failed, which gave the suspect access to the entry point.
Although new lock kits come complete with screws, Barrie police strongly recommend that deadbolt and latch strikeplate screws are replaced with longer screws of up to three inches.
For many residents, the garage is a storage space for bicycles, lawn equipment, and seasonal tools that are usually kept inside.
Barrie Police emphasize the importance of regularly inspecting locks on doors, windows, storm doors, and patio doors to secure your home and belongings.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
'Is this legal?': Elon Musk questions UBC hiring practices
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
WATCH Massive sinkhole opens up on Australia World Heritage-listed island
A 'near-shore landslide' has opened up a large sinkhole that's eating one of the iconic beaches on Australia's World Heritage-listed K’gari Island, formerly known as Fraser Island.
'What a deal': Zamboni among items available at municipal surplus sale in New Brunswick
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
As Nova Scotians rebuild following wildfires, they also brace for property tax increase
In the Tantallon area of suburban Halifax, the wildfires of May and June in 2023 destroyed 200 buildings and 151 homes, and caused a massive evacuation for 16,000 people.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
When Hitler threatened the world, they enlisted. Today, they have 6 great-grandchildren
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
Are more Americans moving to Canada because of Trump?
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Gun call prompts Kitchener school lockdowns
Schools in a Kitchener neighbourhood were placed in hold and secure after police received multiple reports of a male walking around with a gun.
-
Photos seek to identify driver in relation to Guelph stabbing investigation
Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle as part of an ongoing stabbing investigation.
-
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for London region
High humidity is expected through the day on Wednesday as clouds move back into the region on Wednesday.
-
Veteran rewrites 'O Canada' lyrics in advance of the Oilers' Cup run
A twist on our national anthem and our national game has been written by a London, Ont. veteran.
-
Huron County’s Law Enforcement Torch Run
One of the biggest crowds of participants in over 27 years came out for Wednesday's Law Enforcement Torch Run for Huron County.
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex.
-
'It’s a violent, unpredictable struggle': Defence seeks acquittal in Windsor Ont. murder trial
The defence is seeking an acquittal in a Windsor murder trial.
-
Home sales drop almost 20 per cent in Windsor-Essex
There was about a 20 per cent drop in home sales in May compared to the same time a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Northern Ontario
-
Overnight shooting in school parking lot sends one to hospital in North Bay
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
-
Anishinabek Nation Chiefs Council Assembly elects new Grand Council Chief
In a Traditional Stand-up Election, the Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly has elected Linda Debassige as the Grand Council Chief for the 2024 - 2027 term.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sudbury Spartans, Sault Steelers join new football league
Two northern Ontario football teams are joining the Ontario Power 5 Football League, a new league debuting this year.
-
Excitement as Sault plans major waterfront makeover
Planning is underway for a makeover to Sault Ste. Marie’s waterfront, with the latest update given at this week’s city council meeting.
-
Northern Ont. firefighter heads to France for an important bike ride for vets
Volunteer firefighter and Gore Bay resident Duncan Sinclair is no stranger to a bicycle. There isn’t an inch of Manitoulin Island he probably hasn’t reached.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hwy. 416 closed in both directions after major truck crash
A crash between a vehicle and a transport truck has closed Highway 416 in both directions on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'It gives people some optimism': The impact of interest rate cuts in Ottawa
For the first time in more than four years, the Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points from 5 per cent to 4.75 per cent, which could help cut costs for some Ottawa homeowners.
-
Kingston, Ont. mother charged with negligence after child found dead inside home
A Kingston mother is facing negligence and abandonment charges after one of her two children was found deceased inside a home last week.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Second man dead following Rexdale shooting: police
A second man has died following a shooting in Rexdale on Sunday evening.
-
U.S. court documents unveil encrypted messages between suspects in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist investigation
U.S. court documents are offering a glimpse into the communications of two of the men facing charges in connection with Canada’s largest gold heist last April.
-
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
Montreal
-
Criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he's too sick, lawyers argue
The criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he is too ill to have a fair trial, the Montreal billionaire's lawyers say.
-
No foreign interference in Quebec, says minister facing calls for inquiry
The City of Brossard supports the PQ request for an inquiry into foreign interference, in the wake of the federal report tabled on the subject on Monday.
-
Trudeau, Legault to meet Monday in Quebec City to talk immigration
Premier François Legault will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in Quebec City.
Atlantic
-
Coroner's inquest into AIM worker's death makes 4 recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury has made four recommendations in relation to the death of a worker at American Iron and Metal (AIM) in Saint John, N.B., nearly two years ago.
-
Man dies after Taser used in alleged altercation between him and police: SiRT
A police watchdog agency is investigating an alleged altercation between police and a man that resulted in the man's death.
-
New bar looking to end LGBTQ2S+ nightlife drought in Atlantic Canada's biggest city
A new bar called Rumours Cabaret says it is looking to end LGBTQ+ nightlife drought in Halifax.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man killed following officer-involved shooting in Manitoba; RCMP arrest suspect in Saskatchewan
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan have arrested a third suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
-
Forensic psychiatrist doesn't believe admitted serial killer has schizophrenia
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
-
Fire stops production at iconic Manitoba company
Production has ground to a halt at an iconic Manitoba company.
Calgary
-
Calgary condo building evacuated after cigarette in planter sparks fire
The Calgary Fire Department says a cigarette put out in a balcony planter is believed to be what caused a fire in Royal Oak on Wednesday that prompted the evacuation of the entire condo building.
-
Long awaited BoC interest rate cut could fuel demand, but increase home prices in Calgary
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since March 2020, and one that real estate experts say could further drive demand for homes in Calgary’s already hot housing market.
-
Ranchers turn to top Alberta court in hopes of blocking Rockies open-pit coal mine
A group of southern Alberta ranchers are turning to the province's top court in a final bid to block applications for coal exploration in the Rocky Mountains.
Edmonton
-
AHS facing class-action lawsuit alleging workplace standards violations since 2013
Alberta Health Services is being sued by a group of staff that claim the agency violated provincial employment standards for nearly a decade.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
17-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Lloydminster shooting
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the killing of Nicolas Scott in Lloydminster last week.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. RCMP arrest suspect connected to Manitoba officer-involved shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
-
Regina Rifles statue officially unveiled in France
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
-
Hospitals of Regina Foundation apologizes for Rob Schneider's set at fundraiser
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) issued an official apology on Wednesday following comedian Rob Schneider's set at a fundraising event on Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
'Forced to pee in jugs': Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmates hunger strike over 'inhumane' conditions
About 30 inmates in a unit at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are engaged in a hunger strike over what they describe as inhumane living conditions.
-
Saskatoon police are looking for a discarded knife used in the Esso homicide
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking people who live near the scene of a fatal stabbing to check their yards for the murder weapon.
-
Saskatoon construction worker seriously injured after falling from second floor
A Saskatoon construction worker was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling at a worksite.
Vancouver
-
Homicide under investigation in Vancouver's Chinatown
A homicide investigation is underway in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood after a man was stabbed early Wednesday morning.
-
Free money? Mysterious person leaving $50 bills around Metro Vancouver
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
-
Seniors feeling 'forgotten' as they fall through the cracks, B.C. advocate says
Seniors in British Columbia are feeling "invisible and forgotten" as their advocate says they are falling thorough the cracks in existing provincial support systems.
Vancouver Island
-
University of Victoria ceases talks with pro-Palestinian protesters, citing harassment, vandalism
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
-
CFAX 1070 AM, 107.3 Virgin FM, CTV News Vancouver Island expand into the growing community of Esquimalt
CFAX 1070 AM, 107.3 Virgin FM and CTV News Vancouver Island will be moving their operations into the growing community of Esquimalt, B.C., and unveiling a brand-new, state-of-the-art studio in the Esquimalt Town Square just around the corner from Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.
-
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.