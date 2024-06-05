Residents urged to secure garage access doors following $1,350 e-bike theft

Police are reminding homeowners to lock garage access doors after a theft involving an e-bike valued at over $1,350 was taken from a Barrie home.

Earlier this week, police responded to a break-in where a side garage door had been forcefully opened.

Police say the suspect entered the garage through the side door and left with an expensive e-bike.

After the investigation, it was found that a deadbolt had failed, which gave the suspect access to the entry point.

Although new lock kits come complete with screws, Barrie police strongly recommend that deadbolt and latch strikeplate screws are replaced with longer screws of up to three inches.

For many residents, the garage is a storage space for bicycles, lawn equipment, and seasonal tools that are usually kept inside.

Barrie Police emphasize the importance of regularly inspecting locks on doors, windows, storm doors, and patio doors to secure your home and belongings.