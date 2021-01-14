BARRIE, ONT. -- A search on Lake Simcoe has been called off after police say the "thorough search" turned up nothing on Thursday morning.

The OPP helicopter assisted with the search, along with members from the Orillia, Rama, Ramara and Oro-Medonte fire departments, for a person believed to have possibly gone through the ice near Shannon Bay.

The OPP posted to social media that there were no signs of anyone in distress and "there was good visibility to the lake bottom and no fresh openings in the ice."

Police say the ice conditions are extremely unsafe and urge everyone to stay off the lake.