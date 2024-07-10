BARRIE
Barrie

    • Remnants of Hurricane Beryl storm across the region

    Share

    The rain in Simcoe County started early Wednesday morning and persisted throughout the day.

    "It's heavy at times, with some strong winds - I think the winds surprised me. We've seen winds maybe of 25 gusting, maybe even higher gusts. It's certainly tropical rains, but it's not a tropical system," said David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada.

    Local conservation authorities say that although we're getting a lot of rain, they don't expect significant flooding.

    "That could cause some low-level flooding in our area, and there's also the chance of some embedded thunderstorms with the system and possibly some torrential downpours, and that could lead to increased rainfall amounts," said Sheri Steiginga, flood operation specialist with Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority.

    Officials say it's best to stay back from any bodies of water.

    "Fast-flowing waters contain a lot of significant hazards at this time of year. Water may be turbid, you can't really see the bottom, and we're just encouraging everyone to stay away from creeks, rivers, streams, dams, culverts and bridges," said Steiginga.

    Phillips says the rainfall totals will vary between 30 and 40 millimetres.

    "We see this as an issue. From Angus to Innisfil to Collingwood and Orillia. In Muskoka, yes, but the southern [part of] Muskoka. Huntsville is under a special weather statement - non-extreme rainfall," he said.

    Phillips says the storm has unfolded as predicted, adding the region has had 60 per cent more rain than usual at this time of year.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada were under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada experienced sweltering heat. Some areas were also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News