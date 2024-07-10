Remnants of Hurricane Beryl storm across the region

The rain in Simcoe County started early Wednesday morning and persisted throughout the day.

"It's heavy at times, with some strong winds - I think the winds surprised me. We've seen winds maybe of 25 gusting, maybe even higher gusts. It's certainly tropical rains, but it's not a tropical system," said David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada.

Local conservation authorities say that although we're getting a lot of rain, they don't expect significant flooding.

"That could cause some low-level flooding in our area, and there's also the chance of some embedded thunderstorms with the system and possibly some torrential downpours, and that could lead to increased rainfall amounts," said Sheri Steiginga, flood operation specialist with Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority.

Officials say it's best to stay back from any bodies of water.

"Fast-flowing waters contain a lot of significant hazards at this time of year. Water may be turbid, you can't really see the bottom, and we're just encouraging everyone to stay away from creeks, rivers, streams, dams, culverts and bridges," said Steiginga.

Phillips says the rainfall totals will vary between 30 and 40 millimetres.

"We see this as an issue. From Angus to Innisfil to Collingwood and Orillia. In Muskoka, yes, but the southern [part of] Muskoka. Huntsville is under a special weather statement - non-extreme rainfall," he said.

Phillips says the storm has unfolded as predicted, adding the region has had 60 per cent more rain than usual at this time of year.