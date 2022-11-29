Region expected to be blasted by wind storm

Strong wind gusts are expected in much of Parry Sound-Muskoka, Grey Bruce and Simcoe County Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning residents in those areas of 70 to 80 km/h westerly winds beginning Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

It expects areas near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes to see the strongest winds of up to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada states the winds should die down from west to east by Wednesday night.

It warns that loose objects could be tossed or damaged, and isolated power outages are possible.