Red Foxes seized and brought to Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary

Two foxes named Candle and Flame have found their forever home at the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary after being removed from an Ontario-based facility without proper authorization and were later seized by government authorities.

“The decision to help them was immediate,” said Linda Glimps, executive director of the wildlife sanctuary. “We had the space, and thanks to the generosity of our donors, we were able to make a forever commitment to Candle and Flame.”

Officials said that when the foxes arrived at the sanctuary, they underwent a comprehensive health exam, and their housing and nutrition plans were implemented.

Candle and Flame are now enjoying their new enclosure in proximity to long-time residents Mystic (the Arctic fox), Silver and Lexi (silver foxes), and Eddy (another red fox).

The not-for-profit centre relies solely on donations to operate. Anyone interested in supporting Candle and Flame and the wildlife in care is encouraged to donate online.