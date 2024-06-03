Random and weapons assaults in Wasaga Beach

Three serious assaults took place on Saturday night in Wasaga Beach.

Police were summoned to Beachwood Road, where they found a person who had sustained serious injuries from a hammer and was later transported to a local hospital.

The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived but surrendered a short time later.

A 28-year-old Wasaga Beach person was charged with aggravated assault, weapons dangerous and uttering threats.

They are being held pending a bail hearing. Police will not be releasing the accused's name to protect the victim's identity.

Later that evening, at approximately 8:45 p.m., OPP officers responded to a 9-1-1 call to Beach Drive to provide aid to two victims who had just been pepper sprayed by an unknown individual.

While officers were responding to the call, they received a second call from a different group of people who had also been pepper sprayed by the same individual.

Officers located the suspect a short distance away, and after a brief foot chase, they arrested the perpetrator, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They were charged with five counts of assault with a weapon.