Rainfall warning, thunderstorm watch still in effect for Simcoe Muskoka

Heavy rain and thunderstorms across the region remain a possibility on Sunday.

Environment Canada's weather advisories for Simcoe County remain in effect as of early this morning, which includes a rainfall warning across Barrie, Collingwood, Midland and Orillia, and a rainfall statement for Innisfil, Dufferin and Angus.

According to the weather agency, the Simcoe-Muskoka region could see 30 to 60 millimetres of rain on Sunday.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Environment Canada warns residents to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.