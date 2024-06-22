BARRIE
Barrie

    • Rainfall warning, thunderstorm watch still in effect for Simcoe Muskoka

    Share

    Heavy rain and thunderstorms across the region remain a possibility on Sunday. 

    Environment Canada's weather advisories for Simcoe County remain in effect as of early this morning, which includes a rainfall warning across Barrie, Collingwood, Midland and Orillia, and a rainfall statement for Innisfil, Dufferin and Angus.

    According to the weather agency, the Simcoe-Muskoka region could see 30 to 60 millimetres of rain on Sunday. 

    Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Environment Canada warns residents to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News