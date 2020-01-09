BARRIE -- Nasty weather is on the way for southern Ontario.

Rain will start sometime Friday and change to freezing rain, ice pellets and possibly snow as temperatures drop on Saturday, continuing through to Sunday morning when temperatures climb back above the freezing mark.

Police agencies are already alerting the public about the inclement weather coming, reminding motorists to adjust driving for the weather.

With inclement weather in the forecast starting overnight and lasting well into the weekend, #BarriePolice is reminding motorists that daytime running lights do not illuminate your tailights so please remember to turn your full lighting system on so that you can always be seen. pic.twitter.com/QYW025Ky6u — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) January 9, 2020

The storm is anticipated to result in heavy ice buildup on tree branches and power lines, which could lead to power outages in some areas.

Special weather statements have already been issued in anticipation of the storm. Environment Canada's website states, "rainfall amounts may reach up to 25 mm, although there remains considerable uncertainty at this time."

Wind gusts topping out at 70 kilometres per hour are expected early Sunday morning.

Flooding is possible in low-lying areas. The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around rivers and creeks.

