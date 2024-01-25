Provincial police seeking suspect in Gravenhurst break and enter

Provincial police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect responsible for a break-and-enter in Gravenhurst.

According to OPP, a retail business on Muskoka Rd. South near Sharpe Street was broken into Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.

Security camera footage shows a man breaking and then crawling through a window. Shortly after, he is seen coming out of the store and fleeing on foot.

#BbrOPP is investigating a break and enter that occurred in Gravenhurst on Jan 24 at 4 a.m. If you recognize this suspect, call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Police say nobody was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. The suspect left with a small amount of money.

The suspect is described as a man wearing black winter boots, dark pants and a black leather jacket with a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.