    • Provincial police seeking suspect in Gravenhurst break and enter

    A suspect is seen in security camera footage breaking into a Gravenhurst business on Wed. Jan. 24, 2024 (Twitter: @OPP_CR). A suspect is seen in security camera footage breaking into a Gravenhurst business on Wed. Jan. 24, 2024 (Twitter: @OPP_CR).
    Provincial police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect responsible for a break-and-enter in Gravenhurst.

    According to OPP, a retail business on Muskoka Rd. South near Sharpe Street was broken into Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.

    Security camera footage shows a man breaking and then crawling through a window. Shortly after, he is seen coming out of the store and fleeing on foot.

    Police say nobody was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. The suspect left with a small amount of money.

    The suspect is described as a man wearing black winter boots, dark pants and a black leather jacket with a blue hoodie.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

