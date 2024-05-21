Wasaga Beach replaces community plan after 20 years

After more than two decades, the Town of Wasaga Beach is set to replace its official community plan with a new, comprehensive framework designed to guide future growth and development.

"This plan is going to lay out the process and policy around the planning for Wasaga Beach, how we move forward, and where we build developments," said Mayor Brian Smith.

The new community plan has been in the works since 2017.

"It's long overdue," the mayor noted.

The town will hold two public meetings to showcase the plan and give residents the opportunity to provide feedback.

Bob Schickedanz, with Farsight Homes, which has ongoing projects in Wasaga Beach and Muskoka, highlighted the plan's comprehensive nature.

"First of all, it gives a framework of where the housing is going to be built, what type of housing is going to be built, the varying density and to what extent, but it goes further than that. It also informs where employment uses will be, [where] recreational uses will be," he said.

The plan has garnered attention from local business owners, particularly those with a long-standing presence in the community.

Dean Prezio, who owns Pedro's, which has been in town for 70 years, stressed the importance of preserving the waterfront.

"We definitely need to keep what's important today. What people are looking for is green space, open access, and open public input to be able to get access to the beach," he added.

The Town will hold two public sessions on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the RecPlex Community Centre.